EFCC arrests former Zamfara governor Abdulaziz Yari

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Sunday arrested the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.

According to sources, Yari was arrested at his Abuja residence in connection with the EFCC investigation of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, for alleged N80 billion fraud.

Okay.ng recalls that Idris was arrested by the commission on May 16 for allegedly raking off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members, and close associates.