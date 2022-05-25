2023: Peter Obi resigns from PDP, gives reason in letter to party chairman

Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has resigned his membership in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okay.ng understands that Obi announced his decision to resign from the PDP in a letter addressed to the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The former governor in the letter dated May 24, 2022, said recent developments in the party do not support constructive contributions.

The letter reads, “I am writing to intimate you of my resignation from the Peoples Denocratic Party (PDP), which was conveyed to the Chairman of Agulu Ward 2, Anaocha LGA, Anambra, effective Friday 20 May, 2022.

“Consequently, I am by this letter informing you of my withdrawal for the PDP Presidential Primaries.

“It has been a great honour to contribute to nation-building efforts through our party. Unfortunately, recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.

“Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country. My commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm, even if the route differs.

“I wish to thank you personally for your graciousness and leadership. I wish you well and best of luck in the service of country.”