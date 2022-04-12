2023: Osinbajo meets APC Senators, solicits support for presidential ambition [Photos]

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday hosted Senators on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for breaking of the Ramadan fast (Iftar) at the Aguda House within the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Osinbajo while speaking to the lawmakers solicited support for his presidential bid.

It can be recalled that the VP had declared his intention to run for President in the 2023 general elections.

See photos from the dinner below: