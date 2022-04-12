Chukuwueze scores late winner as Villarreal knock Bayern Munich out of UEFA Champions League

Nigerian striker, Samuel Chukwueze was the hero for Villarreal as he converted a Gerard Moreno cross to find the back of the net in the 88th minute. The 22-year old forward had come in as a substitute.

Villarreal’s win over Bayern Munich means the Yellow Submarines will be in their first-ever semi-final in a UEFA Champions League competition.

Okay.ng recalls that Unai Emery’s side had defeated Bayern Munich by a goal to nill on 6th April, 2022.

A 1-1 draw tonight sealed their victory, as Robert Lewandowski’s early six-minute goal was not enough to salvage a winner for the Bavarians.