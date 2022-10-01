2023: Nigerians can now trust the PDP again — Atiku

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday said Nigerians can trust the main opposition party again.

PDP had held sway at the national level for 16 unbroken years, before being defeated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015. The main opposition party also lost to the APC in 2019.

Speaking in Gombe State after commissioning the PDP campaign secretariat in the state, Atiku said the main opposition party may have made some mistakes in the past, but it is ready to correct those mistakes and provide good governance for Nigerians.

Okay.ng had earlier reported that the former Vice President was received by a crowd of supporters in Gombe State and he arrived at the state airport at exactly 10:45 am on Saturday aboard his private aircraft.

Thereafter, hundreds of vehicles loaded with supporters drove to the airport to receive the PDP presidential candidate.

The supporters with banners and posters thronged to catch a glimpse of the arrival of Atiku, chanting his name.

In response, Atiku waved in delight at the cheering supporters before departing the airport in a long motorcade.

He was accompanied by some members of the PDP, including Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu and some lawmakers.

He first attended a wedding ceremony at the palace of the Emir of Gombe State where a large number of his supporters turned out to welcome him.

Thereafter, he commissioned the newly constructed campaign office located opposite the office of the deputy governor of Gombe State.

Atiku said he was elated by the turnout, adding that his administration will among other things focus on reuniting Nigeria and transforming the economy.