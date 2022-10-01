Mammoth crowd surprises Atiku as he lands in Gombe for a wedding

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reacted to the warm reception he received from his loyalists in Gombe.

According to a Twitter post from the former Vice-president, he was in the state for a wedding event and got surprised by a stream of his supporters who surprised him with a welcome.

“Wedding or rally 😄? I just landed in Gombe for a wedding, but the love and reception are so massive, I had to ask myself this question. Thank you. -AA”