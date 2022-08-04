2023: Lalong emerges as Tinubu’s campaign DG

The Governor of Plateau State and Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong, as the Director General of its Presidential Campaign Council.

This was disclosed by the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, while speaking to State House correspondents after meeting the President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Adamu said: “We are here to see Mr. President to brief him and to get his approval of plans that we are having regarding our campaign outfit.

“And once we have his approval, we intend to make major disclosure. We’re on the same page with the Presidential and the individuals who will play various roles in the campaign.

“The DG of the campaign is seated by my right here. Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

“We have a spokesperson in the person of Festus Keyamo. The deputy spokesperson is Hannatu Musawa. This is what we came to discuss with the President.”

Speaking further, Adamu explained that the choice of Lalong was based on his ability to do the work required to ensure victory for the Tinubu-Shettima ticket in next year’s presidential elections.

“He has the ability to do it. The party leadership has seen that he is capable of running the affairs of the campaign outfit,” he said.