Atiku appoints Dino Melaye, Daniel Bwala as spokespersons for 2023 campaign

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has named Senator Dino Melaye and Dr. Daniel Bwala as spokespersons for the upcoming presidential campaign.

Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, made this announcement in a teaser statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the appointment is with immediate effect.

“Melaye is a politician and a member of the 8th Senate who represented Kogi West Senatorial district. He hails from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State,” the statement said.

“Bwala, on the other hand, is a legal practitioner, politician, and public affairs analyst. He hails from Adamawa State.”