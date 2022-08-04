Abdul Samad Rabiu: A business magnate at 62

Okay.ng celebrates a prominent Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist, Alhaji Rabiu Abdul Samad.

The business magnate founded the BUA Group, a leading foods, infrastructure, mining and manufacturing conglomerate headquartered in Nigeria.

Rabiu’s name has almost become synonymous to generosity both home and abroad. The Rabiu Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR), a brainchild of the industrialist has donated more than a Trillion Naira for various causes.

In the early days of the Coronavirus pandemic, Rabiu pledged N1 billion in cash to support the COVID-19 national response in Nigeria.

His most recent donations include a three-million-US Dollars pledge to Niger Republic. This was in a bid to foster sustainable development in the country.

Through the ASR Africa Initiative, a brainchild of Rabiu Abdul Samad, Gidan Bokka Community in Wamakko LGA of Sokoto State was handed a clinic and school worth N280m on 3rd August 2022.

Rabiu Abdul Samad is a recipient of many national and international awards, including one conferred on him and six other Nigerians in Niger Republic by President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger.

Having been listed as the Person Of The Year in 2020 by the CSR Philanthropic Awards, he was recently appointed Chairman of the France-Nigeria Investment Club by French President, Emmanuel Macron.

We at okay.ng wish Alhaji Abdul Samad a happy birthday as he marks 62 years today.