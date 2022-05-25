2023: Labaran Maku withdraws from contest to clinch Nasarawa PDP guber ticket

The former minister of Information, Labaran Maku has announced his withdrawal from the race to emerge flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 Nasarawa Governorship election.

Maku made this announcement at the venue of the PDP primary in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

According to the ex-information minister, he decided to withdraw from the contest after wider consultations with friends and associates.

He said: “I decided to withdraw from the contest after due consultations with my family, political associates and other stakeholders.

“My opinion, the process of the primary election is ongoing.”

However, Maku when asked about the reason for his withdrawal from the contest, he said his decision was best known to him, adding that he would release an official statement to address the matter.