2023: Olajide Adediran clinches PDP ticket for Lagos governorship election

The leader of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primary in Lagos state to emerge as the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 governorship election.

Okay.ng understands that Jandor was declared the winner after polling 679 votes to beat his rival, David Kolawole Vaughan also popularly called Dakova, who got 20 votes.

Addressing the crowd after winning the election, Jandor promised to use the ticket to unite Lagos PDP so that it could win Lagos governorship in 2023.

“This ticket is for the total emancipation of Lagos. It is a ticket that will produce the first independent governor of Lagos,” he noted.

Accepting defeat, Dakova congratulated Jandor and promised to support him and take Lagos from the APC.