2023: Atiku speaks on presidential ambition after closed-door meeting with IBB

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday, visited former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, in Minna, Niger State.

Okay.ng reports that Atiku held a closed-door meeting with IBB at his hilltop residence, Minna, Niger State.

After the meeting, the former vice-president paid a visit to the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting on Tuesday, Atiku said he visited Niger to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the recent attacks by bandits.

He said: “I only came on a courtesy visit to the governor and to commiserate with him and people of the state over the incessant banditry in Niger state.

“I just discussed with the governor on the insecurity in the state and from what I heard, it is a very serious and pathetic situation and it is most unfortunate.”

Responding to a question on his presidential ambition, Atiku said: “I have only come on a visit, I will let you know about my presidential ambition at the appropriate time.”