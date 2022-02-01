Popular Yoruba actor, Tafa Oloyede, dies

Popular Nollywood Yoruba actor, John Adewuni, popularly known as Tafa Oloyede is dead.

General Secretary, Theater Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Osun Branch, Ademola Oyedokun confirmed this on Tuesday.

According to Oyedokun, the actor died at his Arowomole residence in Osogbo, Osun state capital.

He said: “Late Tafa Oloyede had his tutelage under late Oyin Adejobi. He featured in many movies that include ‘Jaiyesimi’, ‘Ayanmo’, ‘Ekuro Oloja’, ‘Orogun’, ‘Akanji Oniposi’ that made him popular and others.

“He died today Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at his residence at Arowomole, Kajola area Osogbo. He is survived by wife and children.”