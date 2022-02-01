2023: Ambode advises youths to get PVCs ready

The immediate past governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has called on youths to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ambode made this call while thanking Lagosians for endorsing his contributions to the development of the state.

“After all we have been through, God has been faithful,“ he posted via his social media channels on Tuesday.

“Thank you for the overwhelming endorsement of our modest contributions to the growth of Lagos.

“It can only get better for Lagos, and indeed Nigeria.

“The youths are coming.

“The power is in their hands. Go and get your Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ready. Your future is NOW!”

Okay.ng recalls that Ambode was Lagos governor from 2015 to 2019 and had lost his reelection to Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the APC primary after allegedly falling out with Bola Tinubu, the APC National Leader.