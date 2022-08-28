2023: Atiku, Ayu, Okowa, others land in Kano state

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has arrived in Kano State.

Okay.ng has learned that the PDP flagbearer is in the state to welcome former Kano State governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, back to the PDP.

Shekarau had dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the buildup to the 2019 elections.

He was subsequently elected into the senate on the ruling party’s platform. However, he fell out with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and defected to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

After a few months in the new party, his relationship with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso went sour. Shekarau had kicked against the refusal of the NNPP leadership to get 2023 election tickets for some of his staunch loyalists.

Posting pictures of his arrival to Kano on social media, the former vice-president wrote, “I just touched down at the Centre of Commerce, Kano State. The next few days are set to be very productive. – AA.”

The PDP presidential flagbearer was accompanied by Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, vice-presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 presidential election; Iyorchia Ayu, National Chairman of the PDP; Sule Lamido, ex-governor of Jigawa state and others.