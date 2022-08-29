Hushpuppi: Court rejects request to extradite Abba Kyari to US

A Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected the request by the Federal Government to extradite suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, to the United States of America to answer fraud allegations in the trial of social media influencer, Hushpuppi for internet fraud.

Justice Inyang Ekwo threw out the FG’s request made in a suit filed by Abubakar Malai, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in a ruling he delivered on Monday.

The Judge rejected the application on the ground that it is incompetent.

The US government had requested for Kyari’s extradition to face trial following his indictment by Hushpuppi who had already been convicted for internet fraud in the country.

The US Attorney’s Office for Central District of California, Los Angeles had fixed September 21, 2022 for the sentencing of the fraudster.

Hushpuppi was convicted last year for alleged $1.1m fraud and his sentencing was initially scheduled for February 14, but shifted.