2 yearl old boy maltreted by Father and step-mother rescued

A 2 year old boy simply identified as Zion has been rescued from evil hands of his father and step-mother.

The young boy is being starved, beaten and maltreated by the couple.

His plight was brought to social media by a lady named Kwin Oge who called on concerned authorities to rescue the boy.

A popular activist, Gwanshinu interfere in the case and the young boy was rescued.

He took to his Facebook to reveal that the boy was rescued and he’s currently in the hospital while his father has been arrested.

He wrote: