COVID-19: Good News From Lagos State Infectious Diseases Hospital

In trying time like this, we all want to hear one or two good news that will lighten us off.

The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu has broken some good news to Lagosians from the Stare’s infectious disease hospital.

The governor who took to his twitter handle to reveal the news started by cautioning Lagosians to take the COVID-19 protocols cautiously.

He went on to disclose that, a new Oxygen implant has been successfully created in the state’s infectious diseases hospital.

The oxygen implant will help in providing oxygen to COVID-19 patients with respiratory problems.

Last week, the governor has revealed the plans of the state to provide more oxygen implants as more COVID-19 patients need Oxygen.