Ahmed Atiku Abubakar Weds Sa’adatu Hamidu in grand style

The former presidential candidate of Nigeria and ex- vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has taken to his twitter handle to disclosed that his son, Ahmed Atiku has gotten married to the love of his life, Sa’adatu Hamidu.

The couple reportedly tied the knot over the weekend.

Atiku who shared the photo of the grand couple also thanked his friends and associates who attended the wedding fatiha of his son.

He tweeted:

On behalf of my family, I express my deepest appreciation to friends and associates who graced the wedding Fatiha of my son, Ahmed Atiku Abubakar, to Sa’adatu Hamidu. May their union be blessed and may the Almighty Allah grant you all journey mercies to your various destinations,”

In October 2020, another son of Atiku Abubakar, Adamu Atiku tied the knot with Fatima Ribadu, daughter to former EFCC chairman, in an outstanding wedding that makes headlines for days.