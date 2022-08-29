Zulum of Borno State emerges 2022 ‘Best Governor of the Year”

The Borno Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has emerged the ‘Best Governor of the Year’ in the 2022 Leadership Excellence Awards.

Zulum defeated three other nominees, Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi, Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to emerge winner in a 14-day public online voting by Nigerians.

Zulum polled 1,028,469 votes, while his closest rival, Umahi polled 707,245 votes, Wike had 506,518 votes while Makinde came distant fourth with 249, 615 votes.

The Prestigious award, endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute, would be presented on Nov. 5, in Abuja.

Zulum, who was elected governor in 2019 and was described as a revolutionary governor, who becomes one of Nigeria’s most accomplished leaders within a short period of time.

The prestigious awards recognise and honour the outstanding impacts of leaders across both the public and private sectors in Nigeria.

It promotes outstanding leaders and personalities whose impacts have been felt in Nigeria’s political, social and economic spheres.

The Award also lauds excellence, achievements, performance, humanitarian activities and philanthropic gestures.

The 2022 edition, the fourth edition would be graced by former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, and key personalities in both the public and private sectors.

