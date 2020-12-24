Zimbabwean Lady shares Photo of herself and Ned Nwoko on Bed

A Zimbabwean woman has shared a photo of herself and a man on the bed, the man is said to be the popular Nigerian billionaire and husband of Regina Daniels, Prince Ned Nwoko.

Sharing the photo, the woman identified as Phyllis Thompson said, it is better to be in a respected polygamous relationship than to be in love with an undeserving person.

This is coming at the same time when rumors are circulating about Ned Nwoko’s 7th wife, Laila.

However, Regina Daniels has come out and debunked the rumor saying the woman is just a friend who came to visit them.