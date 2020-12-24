Buhari cancels Christmas Visit to Presidential Villa

His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari has cancels the yearly Christmas visit made by Religious and community leaders to the presidential villa due to the resurgence of COVID-19.

The spokesman of the president, Garba Shehu who made this announcement on the 24th of December, 2020 said the cancellation is in line with the COVID-19 protocols placed by the presidential task force (PTF)

The president also calls Nigerians to strictly adhere to the protocols of the PTF during this festive seasons.

The statement reads in part;

“The president urges all citizens to, in line with the prescribed protocol, observe social distancing, use face masks, wash hands frequently and avoid overcrowding of public spaces, markets, shopping centres, offices and places of worship.” He said it was also important for citizens to discourage all non-essential travels during the holiday season.