Zenith Bank suspends use of Naira cards on ATMs abroad

Zenith Bank Plc has announced that it will temporarily suspend the use of its Naira cards for International Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cash withdrawals and POS transactions.

The bank made this announcement in a notice sent to its customers on Wednesday.

“Please be informed that we have temporarily suspended the use of Zenith Bank Naira cards for International Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cash withdrawals and POS transactions,” the notice reads.

Furthermore, It also announced the reduction of the international spending limit on its naira cards to $20.

“Additionally, the monthly card International spend limit for web transactions has been reviewed from US$100 to US$20.

“This review is in response to today’s economic realities.

“If you have higher International spend requirements, visit any of our branches and request for a foreign currency debit or prepaid card, which are available in US Dollar, Pounds and Euro variants,” the notice added.