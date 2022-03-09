Ghanaian presenter: I’ve slept with over 100 men in my lifetime

A Ghanaian presenter, Abena Korkor, has revealed that she slept with over 100 men in her lifetime.

Korkor made this disclosure during her feature on the Ofie Kwanso show aired on Ghana’s Adom 106.3 FM.

According to her, she is not ashamed about her reality, while adding that

She said: “When I sit and count, I’ve done over a hundred. Yes, I’ve slept with over a hundred men at age 32. And it’s not something that should be shameful for me. It was me wanting to get married and be in love.

“There was a lot of trial and error. I won’t let a certain man break my heart and I will give my power to love to him. I still want to get married and have kids if I’m supposed to. I’ve had an abortion once [after] friends with benefits.

“I wasn’t going to force it on him. So I had an abortion. There are females that have been abused all their lives by men. Should we say they don’t deserve love and care for that? I’m not looking for the traditional Ghanaian man.

“The traditional Ghanaian man has so much ego and would not educate themselves. They limit themselves to societal norms that are retrogressive in nature. If a woman is speaking up, men feel intimidated. Why?”