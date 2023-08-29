Zenith Bank Plc Appoints Dr. Juliet Ehimuan as Non-Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Zenith Bank Plc has welcomed a distinguished addition to its team with the appointment of Dr. Juliet Ehimuan as a Non-Executive Director of the bank.

The appointment, effective from August 29, 2023, was officially announced via a statement to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited on Tuesday.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has also confirmed and endorsed this appointment.

Dr. Juliet Ehimuan is a recognized leader in the technology sector, acclaimed for her transformative work and impactful contributions.

As the Founder and CEO of Beyond Limits, and the former Director of Google West Africa, Dr. Ehimuan brings over 25 years of experience across diverse industries, including Technology, Oil & Gas, and New Media, across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Acknowledged as one of Forbes’ top 20 power women in Africa and listed among the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), Dr. Juliet Ehimuan has consistently demonstrated her commitment to innovation, transformation, and leadership.

Her exceptional achievements have been celebrated globally, as she was featured on the BBC Africa Power Women series and CNN Innovate Africa.

Dr. Ehimuan’s noteworthy achievements span her 12-year tenure at Google, where she played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s presence across Nigeria and West Africa.

She spearheaded initiatives to enhance digital access, local content development, skills acquisition, innovation, and fostered strategic partnerships with both private sector and governmental institutions.

Her significant contributions extend beyond the corporate realm, with active involvement in shaping Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.

She participated in committees that developed the national broadband plan and ICT incubation strategy in Nigeria, reflecting her dedication to advancing technology and its role in economic growth.

A luminary in her field, Dr. Juliet Ehimuan holds various board positions across multiple industries, including Finance, FMCG, Oil & Gas, Education, and social enterprises.

Her academic achievements include a Doctoral degree in Business from Walden University, an Executive MBA from the London Business School, and a Postgraduate degree in Computer Science from the University of Cambridge.

She also holds a BSc in Computer Engineering from the Obafemi Awolowo University, where she graduated with first-class honors.

Her accolades are numerous, including being named IT Personality of the Year in 2012 by the Nigeria Computer Society, and receiving the Digital Personality of the Year award in 2016 by Marketing World.

A published author, executive coach, and member of the Forbes Coaches’ Council, Dr. Ehimuan’s accomplishments exemplify her dedication to driving positive change through her work.