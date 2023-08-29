News

Tinubu Appoints New Board, Management Team for NDDC

Muhammad A. Aliyu By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read

President Bola Tinubu has unveiled a new board of directors and a management team for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The announcement was made in a statement by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday.

Chiedu Ebie, an accomplished professional, has been appointed as the Chairman of the NDDC board.

The following individuals have been appointed to key positions within the NDDC:

  • Chiedu Ebie: Chairman – Delta
  • Dr. Samuel Ogbuku: Managing Director / CEO – Bayelsa
  • Mr. Boma Iyaye: Executive Director (Finance and Admin) – Rivers
  • Mr. Victor Antai: Executive Director (Projects) – Akwa-Ibom
  • Ifedayo Abegunde: Executive Director (Corporate Services) – Ondo
  • Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa: State Representative – Bayelsa
  • Mr. Abasi Ndikan Nkono: State Representative – Akwa Ibom
  • Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya: State Representative – Delta
  • Chief Tony Okocha: State Representative – Rivers
  • Hon Patrick Aisowieren: State Representative – Edo
  • Mr. Kyrian Uchegbu: State Representative – Imo
  • Victor Kolade Akinjo: State Representative – Ondo
  • Chief Dimgba Eruba: State Representative – Abia
  • Mr. Asu Oku Okang: State Representative – Cross River
  • Hon. Nick Wende: Zonal Representative – North Central
  • Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak: Zonal Representative – North East
  • Sen. Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir: Zonal Representative – North West

According to the statement, these appointments, effective immediately, are set to pave the way for a promising future for the Niger Delta region and its inhabitants.

