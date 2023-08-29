Tinubu Appoints New Board, Management Team for NDDC

President Bola Tinubu has unveiled a new board of directors and a management team for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The announcement was made in a statement by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday.

Chiedu Ebie, an accomplished professional, has been appointed as the Chairman of the NDDC board.

The following individuals have been appointed to key positions within the NDDC:

Chiedu Ebie : Chairman – Delta

Dr. Samuel Ogbuku : Managing Director / CEO – Bayelsa

Mr. Boma Iyaye : Executive Director (Finance and Admin) – Rivers

Mr. Victor Antai : Executive Director (Projects) – Akwa-Ibom

Ifedayo Abegunde : Executive Director (Corporate Services) – Ondo

Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa : State Representative – Bayelsa

Mr. Abasi Ndikan Nkono : State Representative – Akwa Ibom

Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya : State Representative – Delta

Chief Tony Okocha : State Representative – Rivers

Hon Patrick Aisowieren : State Representative – Edo

Mr. Kyrian Uchegbu : State Representative – Imo

Victor Kolade Akinjo : State Representative – Ondo

Chief Dimgba Eruba : State Representative – Abia

Mr. Asu Oku Okang : State Representative – Cross River

Hon. Nick Wende : Zonal Representative – North Central

Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak : Zonal Representative – North East

Sen. Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir: Zonal Representative – North West

According to the statement, these appointments, effective immediately, are set to pave the way for a promising future for the Niger Delta region and its inhabitants.