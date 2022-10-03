News

Yobe govt orders evacuation of 2 communities over flooding

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
1 Min Read

The Yobe State Government has ordered the immediate evacuation of Usur and Gasma communities threatened by flood in Bade and Karasuwa local government areas.

The state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idi Gubana, gave the order on Sunday in Gashua when he visited areas affected by massive flooding in the area.

He directed the state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to move residents of Usur and Gasma to the newly constructed housing estate in Jaji Maji.

The deputy governor said the visit was to sympathize with victims of the disaster and assess the level of damage for necessary support.

Gubana also directed SEMA to provide relief materials to the victims to cushion their suffering.
In his remarks, the Emir of Bade, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman, thanked the deputy governor for the sympathy visit.

He urged the citizenry to pray for the return of normalcy in the affected areas.

The deputy governor was accompanied by the Speaker, Yobe House of Assembly, Alhaji Ahmad Mirwa and the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Baba Wali, among others.(NAN)

