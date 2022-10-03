FG to re-open 180,000 barrel-a-day pipeline closed in April

The Federal Government commences the re-opening of the Trans Niger Pipeline which was previously shut down in April, the company is reported to transport a large capacity of up to 180,000 barrels of crude oil on daily basis.

Okay.ng previously reported that the company was shut down, due to oil theft as well as vandalisation of facilities on the oil export company.

Bonny Light which is among Nigeria’s top crude oil grades, is conveyed via the TNP to an allocated export terminal.

The pipeline is also seen as an important facility as it is vital for domestic power generation, gas and liquid evacuation infrastructure and the export of liquified gas.

After the closure of the company by shell six months ago due to vandalism, the transport of 180,000bpd via the channel ceased.

The General Manager of the (NPIMS) National Petroleum Investment Management Services, Bala Wunti, expressed via his recent tweets on Sunday, notifying the re-opening of the pipeline.

The NAPIMS is said to be a subsidiary of the (NPCL) Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

Wunti said in a statement that his team paid a visit to the facility area in Bodo community of Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers state, which was part of the effects made towards re-opening the TNP.

“Our visit today is of monumental significance as it provided us the opportunity to re-connect with the good people of Bodo Community,” he stated.

Commenting on the pipeline, he said, “Our presence today is part of NAPIMS efforts towards re-opening the nation’s major liquid hydrocarbon delivery atrium – the Trans Niger Pipeline, a critical infrastructure in the crude oil export, which has been under force majeure (closed) for over six months.”

Wunti said the company has been making continuous efforts towards strengthening its trust with the nearby communities surrounding the NAPIMS, it’s partners and relevant stakeholders.

“It is also a demonstration of NNPC’s strong commitments to its core value: integrity, excellence, and sustainability,” he said.

He said this was achievable prior to the support of the leadership of NNPC.

He noted that the NAPIMS team had spent a week with the community, under the General Manager, Joint venture Operation, Zakariya Budawara