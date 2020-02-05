Sport

World celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo on 35th birthday

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi February 5, 2020
Juventus star striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, today, February 5th, marks his on 35th birthday.

The World poured out birthday wishes to celebrate the Portuguese professional footballer with the hashtag #GOAT, which means ‘Greatest of All Time’.

Here are some wishes from Ronaldo’s fans on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/juventusfcen/status/1224833785977548803?s=20

https://twitter.com/UtdChi/status/1224935671787290624?s=20

https://twitter.com/Timi_CR7/status/1224948226220011521?s=20



