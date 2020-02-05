World celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo on 35th birthday

Juventus star striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, today, February 5th, marks his on 35th birthday.

The World poured out birthday wishes to celebrate the Portuguese professional footballer with the hashtag #GOAT, which means ‘Greatest of All Time’.

Here are some wishes from Ronaldo’s fans on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/juventusfcen/status/1224833785977548803?s=20

35 year old ….The contender for 2020 Ballon d’Or . #CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/k8s4uhjtSg — Trending Disclosures (@TrendingDisclos) February 5, 2020

https://twitter.com/UtdChi/status/1224935671787290624?s=20

Happy 35th Birthday to #GOAT

Cristiano Ronaldo, 35 and still doing great ❤💪 CR7 pic.twitter.com/NrAhuqK2s9 — JOHNIZ👑 (@Johniz12) February 5, 2020

Happy birthday big bro @Cristiano the Love is still deep. I’ll see you next week. Take care till then #Cr7 #GOAT pic.twitter.com/G8SS4hgRhw — Yaw Gates ✴️ (@eygyimah) February 5, 2020

Happy birthday to my birthday mate Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest of all time #GOAT. Personally he's better than Messi. I am happy seeing you play in my lifetime. Forget trump forget Lagos forget corona virus. This is a legend pic.twitter.com/oDhBdPThYO — Akinbola Samuel (@AkinbolaSamuel7) February 5, 2020

Happy 35th birthday to the greatest athlete of all time. An idol to so many. A reminder of what can be achieved with determination and dedication. Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/eXpl6OjIm5 — Cristiano Ronaldo Fans (@TheRonaldoTeam) February 5, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo 2016/17, One Of The Best Season Of His Career. pic.twitter.com/LTZxnpOPYx — Bilal Ahmed And 49 Others (@TheRonaldo7way) February 4, 2020

https://twitter.com/Timi_CR7/status/1224948226220011521?s=20