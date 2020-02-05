Ogun govt, Labour agree on N30,500 as minimum wage

The Ogun State government and Organised Labour have agreed on the payment of N30,500 as minimum wage for workers in the state.

Okay.ng understands that the new minimum wage for civil servants will take effect from 1st January 2020.

The agreement was sealed after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) by the representatives of Organised Labour which comprised; Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress ( TUC) and The Head of Service, Tpl (Mrs.) Amope Chokor, who led Government delegation.

They agreed on the Consequential Adjustment of 27 percent for grade level 07, GL 08 (20%), GL 09 (19%), GL 10 to 14 (15%) and GL 15 to 17 (14%).

More to come…