News

Ogun govt, Labour agree on N30,500 as minimum wage

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye February 5, 2020
Less than a minute
Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun
Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun

The Ogun State government and Organised Labour have agreed on the payment of N30,500 as minimum wage for workers in the state.

Okay.ng understands that the new minimum wage for civil servants will take effect from 1st January 2020.

The agreement was sealed after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) by the representatives of Organised Labour which comprised; Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress ( TUC) and The Head of Service, Tpl (Mrs.) Amope Chokor, who led Government delegation.

They agreed on the Consequential Adjustment of 27 percent for grade level 07, GL 08 (20%), GL 09 (19%), GL 10 to 14 (15%) and GL 15 to 17 (14%).

More to come…



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Job Ayantoye

Job Ayantoye

Job is a reporter for Okay.ng, he focuses on bring exclusive celebrity news and happenings in the entertainment scape.
Back to top button
Close