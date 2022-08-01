Women’s Euro 2022: England beat Germany to win European Championship Trophy

England’s women team have clinched their first major tournament.

Okay.ng reports that this is the country’s first for men or women since the 1966 World Cup.

Chloe Kelly was on the mark when she scored an extra-time winner in the 110th minute to hand the Lionesses a 2-1 win against Germany in the women’s European Championship final.

Toone had scored in the 62nd minute before Germany’s Magull equalised in the 79th minute.

The record-breaking match at Wembley Stadium, England, had 87,192 fans in attendance; the all-time most-attended match at either a men’s or women’s Euro final tournament.