Sports

Women’s Euro 2022: England beat Germany to win European Championship Trophy

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
1 Min Read

England’s women team have clinched their first major tournament.

Okay.ng reports that this is the country’s first for men or women since the 1966 World Cup.

Chloe Kelly was on the mark when she scored an extra-time winner in the 110th minute to hand the Lionesses a 2-1 win against Germany in the women’s European Championship final.

Toone had scored in the 62nd minute before Germany’s Magull equalised in the 79th minute.

The record-breaking match at Wembley Stadium, England, had 87,192 fans in attendance; the all-time most-attended match at either a men’s or women’s Euro final tournament.

TAGGED:
Share this Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

My sister not killed by gunmen in Anambra – Chimamanda Adichie
Celebrities
Women’s Euro 2022: England beat Germany to win European Championship Trophy
Sports
Lateef Akanni Hussein
LASU announces death of former VC, Hussein
News
Mr. Ismail Adedigba, Director, Research and Development, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); Dr. Caroline Alenoghena, Director, Entrepreneurship Centre, Federal University of Technology, Minna; Mr. Abdulrahman Ado, Executive Director, 9Mobile; Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, NCC; Engr. Ubale Maska, Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, NCC; Prof. Kabiru Bala, Vice Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, during the Regional Roundtable with Academia, Industry and other Stakeholders hosted by the Commission in Kano recently.
NCC commits N500m to boost research on technology development in Nigerian Universities
Tech
Documentary: SERAP writes Buhari, as FG to withdraw threat to sanction on BBC and Daily Trust
News
Lost your password?