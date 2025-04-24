Wizkid, Rema, Tems, and Asake Among Top Nominees at 2025 AMAs

The American Music Awards returns on May 26, 2025, with Nigerian Afrobeats artists Wizkid, Rema, Tems, and Asake nominated for Favourite Afrobeats Artist, okay.ng reports.

South African star Tyla, who has gained international acclaim recently, joins them in this category, underscoring the growing global influence of African music.

Since its inception in 2022, the Favourite Afrobeats Artist award has celebrated the genre’s rising prominence, with Wizkid winning the first-ever award.

This year’s AMAs will be hosted by Jennifer Lopez, who will also perform, marking a notable return to the stage.





Kendrick Lamar dominates the nominations with 10, including major categories such as Artist and Album of the Year. His track “Not Like Us” is a highlight amid his well-publicized rivalry with Drake. Fans worldwide will be able to watch the live broadcast and vote for their favorites.