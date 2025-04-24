NiMET Workers Call Off Two-Day Strike as FG Intervenes

Workers of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) have called off their two-day strike following an intervention by the Federal Government.

The workers had embarked on a protest over poor working conditions, causing significant disruptions to flights nationwide on Thursday. Passengers were left stranded at major airports, including the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

However, following a meeting in Abuja with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, the workers agreed to suspend their industrial action.

The meeting addressed several key concerns, including the non-implementation of the new national minimum wage, omission of certain staff in previous allowances, and neglect of essential training programmes.





Present at the negotiation were the Director General of NiMET, officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), representatives of the National Union of Transport Employees, the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals, and the National Union of Air Transport Employees.

Normal flight operations are expected to fully resume following this resolution.