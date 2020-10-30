WizKid finally releases much-anticipated ‘Made In Lagos’ album

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally by his stage name Wizkid, has finally dropped his much-anticipated album, “Made In Lagos”.

The 30-year-old Nigerian Afropop singer in the early hours of Friday announced the release of the 14-track album which features Burna Boy, Skepta, Tay Iwar, Tems, Ella Mai, H.E.R, Damian Marley and Projexx.

WizKid had on severally occasions postponed the project which has kept his fans waiting.

Get to ‘Made In Lagos’ album by Wizkid on all digital stores here.