NCDC reports 150 new cases of coronavirus, total now 62,521

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, October 29th, announced 150 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 9 states.
The states with the 150 new cases are;
- Lagos-89
- Rivers-19
- Ogun-11
- Bayelsa-9
- Kaduna-8
- Plateau-8
- Taraba-3
- Osun-2
- Delta-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 18th October, there are 62,521 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
58,249 patients have been discharged with 1,141 deaths across the country.