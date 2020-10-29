NCDC reports 150 new cases of coronavirus, total now 62,521

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, October 29th, announced 150 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 9 states.

The states with the 150 new cases are;

Lagos-89 Rivers-19 Ogun-11 Bayelsa-9 Kaduna-8 Plateau-8 Taraba-3 Osun-2 Delta-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 18th October, there are 62,521 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

58,249 patients have been discharged with 1,141 deaths across the country.