NCDC reports 150 new cases of coronavirus, total now 62,521

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter October 30, 2020
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, October 29th, announced 150 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 9 states.

The states with the 150 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-89
  2. Rivers-19
  3. Ogun-11
  4. Bayelsa-9
  5. Kaduna-8
  6. Plateau-8
  7. Taraba-3
  8. Osun-2
  9. Delta-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 18th October, there are 62,521 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

58,249 patients have been discharged with 1,141 deaths across the country.

