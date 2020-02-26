Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Willian reveals when he will leave Chelsea football club

Brazilian footballer, Willian has revealed that he might be leaving Chelsea football club at the end of this season.

Willian’s current contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the season.

Chelsea had offered the 31-year-old a two-year contract extension but he wanted a three-year contract extension.

Speaking at an interview with Esporte Interativo, Willian said: “Chelsea offered me a two-year contract extension,”

“I told the club I wanted three years extension, but they are not going to change what they have offered.

“The circumstances is hard now because of this.

“My aim is to work hard to help Chelsea win matches for the rest of the season.”

Willian joined Chelsea football club from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, winning two Premier League trophies and one Europa League.