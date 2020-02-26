Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City – Official Starting Line Up

Real Madrid will host Premier League Champions Manchester City in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie.

The Spanish club will face a tough task when they face Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Here is the starting lineup for both teams.

Real Madrid starting lineup: Courtois; Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Varane, F. Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Valverde; Vinicius, Benzema, Isco

Subs: Alphonse, Eder Militao, Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Lucas Vazquez, Luka Jovic

Manchester City starting lineup: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Mendy, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Jesus

Subs: Claudio Bravo, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden