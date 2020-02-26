Sport

Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City – Official Starting Line Up

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi February 26, 2020
Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Real Madrid will host Premier League Champions Manchester City in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie.

The Spanish club will face a tough task when they face Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Here is the starting lineup for both teams.

Real Madrid starting lineup: Courtois; Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Varane, F. Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Valverde; Vinicius, Benzema, Isco

Subs: Alphonse, Eder Militao, Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Lucas Vazquez, Luka Jovic

Manchester City starting lineup: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Mendy, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Jesus

Subs: Claudio Bravo, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden



Promise Amadi

Promise is also an Android developer at Rad5 Tech Hub.
