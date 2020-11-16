Wike okays reopening of nursery, primary schools in Rivers

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has approved the reopening of Nursery and Primary Schools in the state from the 23rd of November.

This was contained in a statement signed by Sir Chidi Adiele on behalf of the Commissioner of Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, on Monday.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the general public that His Excellency Governor Nyesom Wike, CON, GSSRS, POS (Africa), Governor of Rivers State, has approved the reopening of all Public and Private Nursery and Primary Schools in the State with effect from Monday 23rd November 2020 for First Term 2020/2021 academic session, in line with the School Calendar published by the Ministry of Education in August 2020.

“By this all Head Teachers, Proprietors and other concerned persons should take all necessary steps to ensure safe and hitch-free resumption in line with extant COVID-19 Protocols.

“Pupils, Parents and Guardians and the general public should please take note.”