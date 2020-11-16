NewsHeadlines

NCDC reports 157 new cases of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, November 16th, announced 157 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 9 states.

The states with the 157 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-97
  2. Oyo-37
  3. Kaduna -9
  4. Bayelsa-3
  5. Edo-3
  6. Ekiti-3
  7. Ondo-2
  8. Osun-2
  9. Plateau-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:40 pm on 16th November, there are 65,305 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

61,162 patients have been discharged with 1,163 deaths across the country.

