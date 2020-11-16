NCDC reports 157 new cases of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, November 16th, announced 157 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 9 states.
The states with the 157 new cases are;
- Lagos-97
- Oyo-37
- Kaduna -9
- Bayelsa-3
- Edo-3
- Ekiti-3
- Ondo-2
- Osun-2
- Plateau-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:40 pm on 16th November, there are 65,305 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
61,162 patients have been discharged with 1,163 deaths across the country.