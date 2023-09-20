Why We Buried Mohbad Immediately After His Death — Father

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer, Mohbad, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Aloba, has disclosed the reason behind the swift burial of his son.

The singer died on September 12, 2023, and was buried the following day, sparking controversy.

In a recent interview shared by Temilola Sobola (@TemilolaSobola) via Instagram on Tuesday, Aloba said Yoruba culture does not support keeping a corpse when both parents are still alive.

He said if Mohbad had died at an older age, the option of keeping his body in a mortuary for a later date might have been considered.

Aloba further revealed that the land where his son was laid to rest belonged to Mohbad and that he had given it to him to build a church.

He clarified that the decision to bury him swiftly was in accordance with Yoruba custom.