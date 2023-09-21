Governor Abba Yusuf to Appeal Tribunal Ruling Nullifying His Victory in Kano

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has announced his intention to appeal the ruling of the election petition tribunal, which nullified his electoral victory.

In a message conveyed via his social media page on Wednesday night, Governor Yusuf described the tribunal’s decision as a “temporary setback.”

The tribunal, in a judgment delivered via Zoom on Wednesday, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Governor Yusuf.

Additionally, it affirmed Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of Kano State.

Following the tribunal’s judgment, the Kano State Police Command imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state as a preventive measure against potential unrest and disturbances.

Governor Yusuf urged residents to “remain calm and law-abiding” and stressed the importance of not taking the law into their own hands.

He assured citizens that security agencies have been directed to provide full protection for the lives and property of innocent people throughout the state.

In his message, Governor Yusuf reminded the people of Kano of their overwhelming support for him during the election.

He pointed out that he received 1,019,602 votes, with a margin of 128,897 votes separating him from the second-place candidate. Governor Yusuf was duly sworn in as the elected Governor of Kano State on May 29, 2023.

He acknowledged that the party opposing him in the election had taken the matter to court, resulting in nearly six months of proceedings before the governorship election petition tribunal.

Governor Yusuf expressed his belief that the tribunal’s judgment contained errors and misapplications of the law, as noted by his legal team.

Therefore, he confirmed that his legal team has been instructed to initiate the appeals process promptly.

Governor Yusuf concluded by assuring the people of Kano State that this setback would not deter their progress and vowed to overcome the situation, seeking the grace of Almighty Allah (SWT) in their endeavor.