Why I won’t stay in Kaduna at the end of my tenure – El-Rufai

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has revealed that he will be leaving after expiration of his tenure.

El-Rufai made this disclosure during a media chat on Friday.

According to the governor, he owns only one house at Unguwar Sarki area of Kaduna city because at the end of his tenure, he will leave.

He said: “I don’t steal from public funds, we are not stealing public funds to build houses. I have only a house at Unguwar Sarki and till date it’s the only house I own in Kaduna because after my tenure, I will not stay in Kaduna. So, I’m not going to add another house in the state.”

Speaking further, El-Rufai said apart from the civil servants he will also reduce his political appointees.

“The state government will not pay salary of people that are not working who are redundant, therefore, workers without proper qualification and those above 50 years including those who are not even going to work regularly and yet are being paid salary will be affected.

“We are looking at the possibility of reducing political appointees because if you reduce others and fail to reduce yours, that will be injustice. We will surely check and reduce some of our own in fact, we have already commenced the process,” he added.