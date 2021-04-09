Prince Philip’s burial plans announced

The College of Arms has announced burial arrangements for the funeral of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement on Tuesday, the College of Arms said Prince Philip will not be a state funeral but a private affair, in line with his wishes.

The statement reads: “The funeral will not be a State Funeral and will not be preceded by a Lying-in-State.

“His Royal Highness’s body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George’s Chapel.

“This is in line with custom and with His Royal Highness’s wishes.

“The funeral arrangements have been revised in view of the prevailing circumstances arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and it is regretfully requested that members of the public do not attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral.”