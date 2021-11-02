We’ve enough petroleum products in stock – NNPC warns against panic buying

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has warned Nigerians not to engage in panic buying of petroleum products.

This was contained in a statement signed by NNPC spokesman, Garba Deen Muhammad, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the company has enough stock of the products that will last the festive period and beyond.

The statement read: “The NNPC Ltd hereby urges the general public not to engage in panic buying of petroleum products, as the Company has sufficient stock of the products that will last the festive period and beyond.

“The NNPC is also engaging all stakeholders to ensure smooth supply and distribution of products to every part of the country.“