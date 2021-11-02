Sanwo-Olu suspends LABSCA GM over Ikoyi building collapse

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the indefinite suspension of the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki.

This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, on Tuesday in reaction to the collapse of a 21-storey building at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi area of the state.

According to the statement, the state government is setting up an independent panel to probe the collapse of the building.

The statement read: “The Lagos State Government is setting up an independent panel to probe the collapse of the 21-storey building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi. Members of the panel will be drawn from the Nigeria Institute of Architects (NIA), Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) and other professional bodies.

“It will independently investigate the remote and immediate causes of the incident and make recommendations on how to prevent future occurrence. The investigation is not part of the internal probe already being conducted by the government.

Gbolahan Oki

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the government will surely find out what went wrong and punish those indicted. The Governor, as a first step, has directed that the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr. Gbolahan Oki, an architect, be suspended from work immediately. The suspension is indefinite.

“More equipment and personnel have been deployed in the site to save more lives.”

Omotoso also revealed that the Lagos state government will embark on foundation and borehole acidic level tests to ascertain the impact on the collapsed building.

“These tests, particularly the borehole acidic level, is important for the entire Gerrard Road and adjoining areas,” the commissioner said.

“We wish to state that there will be no cover-up in the search for the truth in this incident. If anybody is found to have been indicted, he or she will face the law.

“It is important to restate that all developers and property owners are required to adhere strictly to all Building Codes and Planning Regulations to ensure the safety of lives and property.

“Those who ignore such regulations, breaking seals and defying enforcement, will surely be prosecuted.”