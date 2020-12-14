We’re in talks with abductors of Katsina students – Masari

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has said it is currently in talks with the abductors of 333 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

Masari made this disclosure after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari on the incident in Daura, Katsina State.

Okay.ng recalls President Buhari is presently in his hometown, Daura, on a week-long private visit.

Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement quoted Masari saying that efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the students.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Daura, Katsina State, received more briefing on children kidnapped from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, with an assurance from Governor Aminu Bello Masari of steady progress to bring them out unharmed.

“The Governor, who was accompanied by the Deputy Governor of the state, Manir Yakubu, said the kidnappers had made contact and discussions were already on pertaining to safety and return to their homes.

“Governor Masari also noted that security agencies had located the position of the children.

“The Governor said the President was fully committed to the rescue of the school children, adding that it was only appropriate to visit the President and give him more details of rescue efforts.”