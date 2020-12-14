News
Nigeria records 201 new COVID-19 cases
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 201 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 14th of December 2020.
NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 11 States.
The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 14th December, there are 73,374 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
66,314 patients have been discharged with 1,197 deaths across the country.
Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Monday.
- Kaduna-74
- Lagos-53
- Katsina-40
- Rivers-11
- Plateau-9
- Kwara-6
- Bauchi-2
- Ogun-2
- Taraba-2
- Edo-1
- Sokoto-1