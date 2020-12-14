News

Nigeria records 201 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter December 15, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 201 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 14th of December 2020.

NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 11 States.

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 14th December, there are 73,374 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

66,314 patients have been discharged with 1,197 deaths across the country.

Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Monday.

  1. Kaduna-74
  2. Lagos-53
  3. Katsina-40
  4. Rivers-11
  5. Plateau-9
  6. Kwara-6
  7. Bauchi-2
  8. Ogun-2
  9. Taraba-2
  10. Edo-1
  11. Sokoto-1
