Nigeria records 201 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 201 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 14th of December 2020.

NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 11 States.

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 14th December, there are 73,374 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

66,314 patients have been discharged with 1,197 deaths across the country.

Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Monday.