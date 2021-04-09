We are not offering work visa – US embassy warns Nigerians against scammers

The United States Mission to Nigeria has issued a alert to Nigerians over a press release cliaming that the US was issuing a new type of work visa.

In a statement issued on Friday, the US Mission called on intending visa applicants in Nigeria to disregard such information.

The statement reads: “The U.S. Mission to Nigeria is drawing the general public’s attention to a fake “press release” claiming to offer a new type of work visa to Nigerians.

“Scammers and fraudsters circulate this phoney information that the new work visa applies to Nigerian citizens aged 40-55.

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate in Lagos is warning Nigerians not to fall victims to the scam. It is the same old scam, but in fresh packaging – don’t become a victim!

“If you have questions about whether visa information is legitimate, please refer only to official sources: travel.state.gov, ng.usembassy.gov/visas, and www.ustraveldocs.com/ng.”