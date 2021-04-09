El-Rufai vows not to pay ransom even if his son is kidnapped

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai, has said he won’t pay ransom to kidnappers even if his son is kidnapped.

The governor made this vow during a media chat on Friday when he asked if his administration is considering paying ransom to secure the release of the students abducted by bandits from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Kaduna

He said: “I mean it and I will say it again here. Even if my son is kidnapped, I will rather pray for him to make heaven instead because I won’t pay any ransom.”

El-Rufai noted that his government is “absolutely not paying ransom” but considering other means to ensure the students are returned to their parents.