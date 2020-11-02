WAEC releases 2020 WASSCE results

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced the release of the results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2020.

Okay.ng understands that the release was announced by WAEC’s Head of National Office, Patrick Areghan, at the WAEC National Office, Lagos.

According to Areghan, a total of 1,549,740 registered for the examination.

He said 1,338, 348 representing 86.99 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects – with or without English Language and/or Mathematics.

He also said 1,003, 668 candidates representing 65.24 per cent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

To check the results, candidates were asked to visit the website of WAEC.